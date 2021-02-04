Mark your calendars because the first Cotton Festival committee meeting has been set.
Town event coordinator Carmen Winslett announced at a recent Town Council meeting that the first meeting for the popular annual event will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the courtroom located at Town Hall.
Winslett said vendors are already calling her about the event that takes place every year in October.
In 2020, more than 200 vendors from all over the southeast participated in the event. Vendors traveled from places such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida and Mississippi. Roughly 11,000 people were in attendance.
“I’ve got vendors calling me left and right and it’s January,” Winslett said. “I get an average of five phone calls a day, every day of the week – including Saturdays and Sundays.”
At the meeting, Winslett requested a town-issued phone to use to conduct town business. She said she’s been using her personal phone for the past two years and it’s getting to be too much.
“I need to set some boundaries,” Winslett said. “I use my cell phone for my paying jobs as well so I don’t ever cut this phone off. So when they’re calling or texting or sending messages on Facebook from midnight to 5 a.m., I answer my phone or at the very least it wakes me up.”
The council authorized Mayor Gary Davenport to proceed with adding a line to the town’s cell phone account for Winslett to use.