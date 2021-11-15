Alabama gas prices are on the slight downtick, dropping 1.3 cents per gallon in the last seven days. The average price per gallon in Alabama $3.17 on Monday, Nov. 15, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 3,348 stations across the state Compared to a month ago, gas prices in Alabama are up 7.9 cents per gallon and up $1.33 per gallon compared to this time a year ago.
The lowest reported price per gallon in Alabama is $2.95, while the highest price per gallon is $3.69, a $0.74 per gallon difference, according to GasBuddy price reports.
The national average for the price of a gallon of gasoline has dropped 2.6 cents in the past week, averaging $3.40 per gallon. Across the country the price of is up 9.5 cents per gallon from this time a month ago. The national average for a gallon a of gas is $1.28 higher than this time a year ago.
"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months. As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week," head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy Patrick De Haan said. "While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday. However, the damage may already be done. According to GasBuddy's Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans."
GasBuddy’s 10-year historical gasoline prices in Alabama and the national average:
November 15, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
November 15, 2019: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)
November 15, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)
November 15, 2017: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)
November 15, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
November 15, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)
November 15, 2014: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)
November 15, 2013: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)
November 15, 2012: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
November 15, 2011: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)