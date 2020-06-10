Five people are in jail and are being charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.
According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, Andrew Williams is being charged after he is suspected to have shot and run over Jacob Gillean at a residence located off U.S. Highway 9 north of Wetumpka.
"(Tuesday) night we responded to a call of shots fired at the 2600 block of Williams Road around 12:40 a.m.," Franklin said.
When officers arrived at the scene they found Gillean sustained multiple gun-shot wounds. One round entered above Gillean's eye and exited the top of his skull.
Riding in the car with Williams were Hanna Qualls, Melvin Barris, Chandler Falks and Devin Buckhannon.
The occupants of the car split up across Elmore County, Franklin said.
"By mid-morning they were all corralled up and in the jail," he said.
Deputies found a 9mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield handgun in William's shoe during the arrest.
Franklin said investigators believe this is the weapon used in the shooting.
Williams and Buckhannon, both have bonds set at $250,000. Qualls, Barris and Falks, each have bonds set at $50,000.
The suspects drove to the victim's location and when they arrived about seven people, including the victim, stepped out of the home, Franklin said.
"Seeing they were outnumbered, the four who got out of the car jumped back in the vehicle," Franklin said. "They fled the scene and several rounds were fired. Some of those casings were recovered from the Kia Sport."
Franklin said the incident stemmed from an argument between Gillean and Barris concerning a girl.
"He (Gillean) is very fortunate to be alive," Franklin said. "Also, from being run over, he has what appears to be a broken left arm and we do know his pelvic area was crushed."
Gillean was taken by ambulance to UAB and is in critical but stable condition, according to the sheriff.