Homecoming was special at Holtville this year — especially for the family of Susie Nell Yarbrough Johnson.
Johnson was one of two members of the Class of 1925 at Holtville and now a fifth generation of Johnson is walking the halls of Holtville schools. Holtville High School principal Kyle Futral invited the family to the alumni tea during homecoming week to honor them.
“It has always been told that she graduated early to take a teaching job at Red Hill School,” Futral said. “She graduated at Christmas time so she could go teach. It would have made her the very first graduate from Holtville.”
In 1929 Susie would marry Gary L. Johnson Sr. and it would be the 1940s and several more years of teaching before Susie would graduate from Troy University.
“There was no teaching degree required back then,” Futral said.
Johnson would also teach at the Deatsville and Lightwood schools and serve as principal at Deatsville.
But the Holtville Bulldog tradition didn’t stop with Susie Nell Yarbrough Johnson. Her two sons
Gary L Johnson Jr., who was present at the tea, and James H (Jimmy) Johnson, who died in 2014 attended.
“All of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, who are of school age, have either attended or graduated from Holtville,” Futral said.
Her son Gary Johnson Jr. was a running back for the Bulldogs and was chosen Mr. Holtville in 1961.
Her granddaughter Beverly Johnson cheered for the Bulldogs. Beverly was also a majorette, riffle captain, played and performed in the Green Machine Marching Band and was chosen Miss Holtville 1983.
Her granddaughter, Donna Johnson Holley cheered for the Bulldogs and was named Miss Lakusa in 1983 as well as Homecoming Queen of the Class of 1984.
Grandson Gary (Bo) L. Johnson III played baseball as well as football for Holtville.
Great granddaughter Kelsie Holley Strength was Holtville Middle School Homecoming Queen and cheered for the Bulldogs in Holtville Elementary, Middle and High School.
Great Grandson, Cutter Slade Holley played and excelled in several sports including football, baseball, basketball and wrestling. He was also chosen Prom King 2011. He is the current welding instructor for Elmore County Schools.
Johnson passed away Dec. 26, 1986.
“She would have been very proud of the accomplishments of her heirs here at Holtville,” Futral said. “She currently Has five great, great-grandchildren, her fifth generation, who are currently enrolled in the Holtville School System.”