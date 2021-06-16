More than 200 tattered and torn flags were burned on Monday, June 14, a day that's recognized nationally as Flag Day because it commemorates the adoption of the United States flag on June 14, 1777.
The flag disposal ceremony, held at Gold Star Park, was sponsored by Boy Scouts Pack 50, Boy Scouts Troop 50 and VFW Smith-Leonard Post 4572.
"Years ago, Congress recommended that correct way to dispose of a flag, and that's through burning or burial," said Troop 50 Assistant Scoutmaster Gardner Perdue. "Each year, we do it by burning."
Two 55-gallon steel barrels that had been cut into two and stabilized using cider blocks were used as fire pits to burn the flags.
As the program began, veterans and others in attendance were invited to place a folded flag into the flames in memory or in honor of a beloved veteran or current service member. The scouts then took turns placing the several remaining flags into the fire pits.
Perdue said unserviceable flags are given to the Boys Scouts throughout the year and they hold on to them until the time comes for their annual disposal ceremony.
"We also got a lot of state of Alabama flags and other state flags, but we are going to burn those at a later date," Perdue said.
Perdue said the other flags will likely be burned during a Boy Scouts camp out event.
"It's important for us to teach our young and the community in general what to do with a worn-out flag," Perdue said. "You're not supposed to just throw them in the trash. We're teaching young men to be respectful of the flag because it represents the United States of America. Respect for the colors is something we all as Americans should have."
As the ceremony concluded, Troop 50 Assistant Scoutmaster Tom Garrett played the Taps bugle call on his trumpet.