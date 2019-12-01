Former Edgewood football coach and current Autauga football coach Bobby Carr was arrested early Sunday morning.
Carr, 47, of Wetumpka was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Autauga County Sheriff's Office. Inmate records show Carr was released Sunday afternoon at 1:39 p.m.
Carr won seven state championships in 15 years and a total of 162 games as the football coach at Edgewood. He also coached the baseball team in his spare time and his baseball teams won five state championships.
He became the head coach at Autauga in 2017 and took that team to the state finals then won a state championship — his eighth AISA title — in 2018. His ninth state championship title as a coach came in November.