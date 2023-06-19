Dr. Patrycya L. Tucker is remembered as a sweet and caring educator.
Tucker died June 2 but her legacy of teaching and guiding other educators to serve children did not. She was a longtime educator in Elmore County and former Elmore County Board of Education member. Former students and current Elmore County Board of Education members remember Tucker as always putting students first.
“She had a love for children,” Elmore County Board of Education District 2 representative Wendell Saxon said. “She wanted all children to get a quality education. She was adamant about making sure we cared for the children.”
Tucker served on the board for three terms from 2006 to 2018. Saxon followed in her footsteps as distant cousins and from the same Wetumpka community, Gossum Switch. Saxon said he tries to emulate Tucker in all that he does on board.
“It is a challenge to enhance what she did and make the programs she had better,” Saxon said. “They were already great.”
Board member Michael Morgan recalled Tucker always being around Elmore County Schools.
“She started in Elmore County when I was 3 years old,” Morgan said. “I don’t ever recall her not being around.”
Tucker also taught at the university level and was important to the founding of the educational advocacy group Emanon Group that supports students and teachers throughout Elmore County.
Lamar Neighbors was part of the ECHS Class of 1985. He memorialized Tucker through comments on her obituary on the Ross-Clayton Funeral Home website.
“[She was] one of the great teachers of ECHS,” Neighbors wrote. “I had her for English and Drama. She had an impact on many students.”
ECHS 1992 graduate Stacy Mask Cannon remembered Tucker in much the same way.
“She was one of my favorites,” Cannon wrote. “She had such an impact on so many, including myself. I will forever be grateful to have had the experience to be in her classroom.”