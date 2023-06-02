An Elmore resident and former City of Wetumpka firefighter is facing felony sex abuse charges.
John Carter, 31, of Elmore was arrested Thursday and charged with facilitating the travel of a child, second-degree sexual abuse upgraded to a felony and transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer.
Wetumpka police chief Greg Benton said the case is in its infant stages and officials cannot release much information.
“The father of a child under 16 years old came in Tuesday and made a statement,” Benton said. “We started an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Mr. Carter.“
Benton said the investigation revealed Carter used Snapchat to send messages to a child under the age of 16.
“I really can’t say anything else about this case,” Benton said. “Everything is still under investigation.”
According to Elmore County Jail records Carter was taken to the Elmore County Jail on Thursday and was released 2 ½ hours later on a $105,000 bond.
City of Wetumpka officials said Carter resigned his full time position at the City of Wetumpka Fire Department earlier this week.