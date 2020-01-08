Four individuals were arrested on drug possession charges while visiting Elmore County Correctional Facility on Saturday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (DOC).Canines alerted on three vehicles while conducting a routine vehicle search. Agents found narcotics in the three vehicles.
Kenyatta Graham, 41, of Camp Hill, and Adriana Halkias, 19, of Madison were charged with unlawful possession of marijuana. Aaliyah Danner, 22, of Montgomery was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
On the same day, Norman Mangione, 67, of Sylacauga, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after correctional officers found marijuana in his pocket during a pre-visitation search.
The DOC said the four individuals were taken to Elmore County Jail following their arrests.