G.M. Contracting and the National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC) Montgomery Chapter partnered to install a Little Free Library in downtown Wetumpka to celebrate the 25th year of Women in Construction (WIC) Week.
The Little Free Library in The Alley is one of six the NAWIC has built and installed throughout the River Region to celebrate WIC Week.
“We are thrilled to add a Little Free Library downtown,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “We are thankful for community partners such as NAWIC and G.M. Contracting, who strive to make a difference in their local community.”
She said the mission of NAWIC aligns with Main Street.
“Our organization is dedicated to being a catalyst for revitalization and economic development downtown and we love working with other organizations who share similar goals of being the catalytic change for their community,” Greene said.
Main Street Wetumpka is one of 33 designated Main Street Alabama communities. Main Street’s mission is to revitalize its once-bustling downtown business district.
The Montgomery Chapter No. 267 of NAWIC has been in the River Region since 1979. NAWIC offers its members education, support and networking to help advance their careers in the construction industry.