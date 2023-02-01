Wetumpka High School junior Monica Velma was shy when she first began walking the halls of the school as a freshman.
But there was something about Velma that Wetumpka theater director Jeff Glass saw. Glass convinced Velma to audition for the school's theater program and at first, Glass was questioning if Velma would be able to do anything after the audition.
“It was absolutely atrocious,” Glass said of Velma’s audition. “She was so nervous she broke down in tears. Finally, I was like, ‘Can you sing anything?’ She sang, ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles. It wasn’t good but there was something about her.”
Glass was still questioning himself about allowing Velma into the theater program but even the rest of the audition panel agreed with Glass — Velma deserved a chance.
“She left the room and I looked at the rest of the panel,” Glass said “I said, ‘I don’t know what it is but that girl is going to be a rockstar.’ They looked at me and said, ‘We don't know what it is either but we think you’re right.’”
Two and half years later Velma performed in the state Trumbauer competition at the Alabama Conference of Theaters where she was awarded Best Performance in a Lead Role.
When they called her name, Velma said she was shocked.
Although it was the first time a Wetumpka student has won the award, Velma shouldn’t have been all that surprise. She was named to the all-star cast last year as a sophomore and again this year before the big award.
“I get to go home with a medal,” Velma said. “To be named Best Performance — I was shocked.”
Even in this year's district competition leading into the states, she stood out and won the same award.
“Whatever ‘It’ is, that young lady has got it,” Glass said a judge at the district competition noted on the score sheet.
Glass said what makes Velma’s award even more impressive is its against all the schools with theater programs in the state.
“It is from schools from all across Alabama — some with 3,000, 4,000 students — and for her to win the top prize at the festival is awesome,” Glass said.
This year’s accolades have been as Velma played the role of Star in ‘John Lennon and Me.’
“My most fun role was definitely Violet from ‘Willy Wonka’ — it’s the blueberry girl,” Velma said.
The next step for Velma is the Southeastern Theater Conference where she will audition for college programs and where she hopes to garner a scholarship.
“I want to pursue musical theater for the rest of my life,” Velma said. “Regular theater, musicals, whatever it is — I really hope I get to do that.”
Glass started the theater program at Wetumpka High School 19 years ago. Glass said he has several students making a good living in professional theater even though the school doesn’t yet have a full stage to work it.
“Our resources here are not the same as other schools such as Opelika or Bob Jones but we go toe-to-toe with them,” Glass said.
With 2 ½ years of theater experience Velma said she has learned a few things about herself.
“(Acting) brings me out of my comfort zone,” Velma said. “I used to be really closed off, a shy person. When I touch the stage, it all goes away. I really like that. I have gotten more confident in performing in front of people because I know what I’m doing. Now I get to share it with other people.”
But before Velma goes on to college and a possible theater career, she has her eyes on a repeat performance as Best Performance in a Lead Role next year.
“I’m going to try to do it again,” Velma said. “I hope I can.”