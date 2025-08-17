Cliff Williams / TPI A young student gets fresh haircut at the Crenshaw Community Back To School Bash prior to the start of school this week.
Cliff Williams / TPI Hairstylists and barbers make sure area children looked for the first day of school at the annual Crenshaw Community Back to School Bash.
It is the fourth year Desirae Lewis-Jackson, Diane Elmore, community churches and organizations came together to have one last hoorah for children before school starts on Thursday. As the Back to School Bash at the Crenshaw Community Center, so do the surprises.
“It’s pretty much to get the children back ready for school, including care book bags, school supplies and pretty much have a fun day before they return back,” Lewis-Jackson said. “We have bouncy houses to go with the playground and basketball court here. I didn't know we're gonna have ice cream and fried chicken. We didn't have that last year.”
All told there were nearly 300 backpacks stuffed with pens, pencils, paper, glue and more.
Thanks to donations, children got a free Sno-cone and five barbers and hairstylists made sure the children had great hair.
Some things just happened without coming to Lewis-Jackson or Elmore such as the ice cream and chicken wings. Simple Men showed up with hot dogs too.
Students who will go to school in Wetumpka, Holtville and even Eclectic came to the park to have fun. It just proves the event is growing and is successful.
“It just means that the children know the community loves them,” Lewis-Jackson said. “They come out and they enjoy it. It's just a blessing to be able to give back.”