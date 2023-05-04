A new place to get refreshments is now open in downtown Eclectic.
Bubba and Christina Moore have opened 63 Nutrition right in the heart of town.
The couple had been exploring business opportunities when things clicked. They were traveling to nearby Wetumpka to get similar nutritional drinks.
“We had been drinking them for a couple of years,” Bubba said. “We got to be good friends with WE2 Nutrition down in Wetumpka. We were looking for a business venture. This opportunity kind of hopped in our lap. We were talking to them and asked about opening up.”
Bubba had owned a small business previously and the couple from Kent wanted to get back into owning a small business.
“We wanted to do something that was our own thing,” Bubba said. “Something that was ours that we could build, see what we could do with it.”
Christina said being a small business owner is hard but has its advantages.
“I wanted something that was my own,” Christina said. “It is nice being your own boss.”
With the idea of selling nutritional drinks settled, the couple decided to locate just up the road from their home in Kent in Eclectic.
“There is not one between Tallassee and Wetumpka,” Christina said. “The only one near the lake is in Dadeville or Alex City. There was nowhere for the locals to come to — even Kent. We just thought they needed it. They do, it turns out.”
The customers have already figured out their favorite drinks — Bama Peach and Ocean Wave.
“All of the drinks are healthy,” Christina said. “They have zero sugar and it's a healthier way to get caffeine.”
The Moores have had 63 Nutrition open since March 8, but they put Bubba’s construction to use before opening, starting renovations in January.
“We worked really hard, night and day getting this thing ready,” Christina said. “We did everything ourselves. We had a bunch of family jump in and help us, but we did everything.”
In a month and half the Moores have changed a few things to make servicing customers easier and quicker.
“We had a few hiccups, just the way we were doing things as far as setup,” Christina said. “Then we rearranged as we went along and figured it out. We worked the kinks out and still are. It’s a learning process everyday.”
But even as the Moores figure out how to better serve the community, Christina said she has been amazed how the community has reacted.
“Eclectic, for a small town, they are a big town,” Christina said. “They have shown up and showed out for us here. The support is just outrageous. The schools — they really support us. Everyone loves it.”
The Moores have set hours for 63 Nutrition: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The store is located at 63 Kowaliga Road in downtown Eclectic.