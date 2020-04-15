Losing a loved one is never easy.
Now, grieving families are finding it tougher to say goodbye due to challenges brought by coronavirus pandemic.
“It is hard all the way around. It is hard for the families and hard for us sitting across the table from them and tell them we cannot have the traditional funeral,” Gassett Funeral Home funeral director Donna Boutwell said. “There are a lot of stipulations to this and it’s all to keep everyone safe.”
Boutwell said the funeral home does everything possible to accommodate the bereaved while staying in compliance with rules in place by the state.
She said following the new rules of social distancing and the state’s mandate to keep gatherings to 10 or less people is making a difficult process in the best of times even harder for families.
“Needless to say, when you have a large family it is hard for the family because when they first started limiting crowds it was (10),” she said. “We can only have eight family members. The crowd size must include counting the funeral director, who has to be there, and the minister.”
She said the reduced crowd size has made it impossible for pallbearers to assist families and funeral home staff with carrying caskets to the burial sites at grave side funerals.
“We cannot have pallbearers,” she said. “If we do, there is the eight family members. So, we have to load up in the hearse and our cars and help get unloaded then leave so we don’t have more people in the cemetery that was we are supposed to have.”
Even in an open area like a cemetery, the group size must remain at 10 or fewer people, she said.
“Another thing we’re not allowed to do is family members are not allowed to sit in their cars,” she said. “That is according to a livestream video we watched from the Alabama Funeral Professional Association. We cannot have additional people sitting in cars at the cemetery.”
While the funeral process has changed dramatically, Boutwell said families she has worked with have been understanding.
“Families have been really good about it,” she said. “It is heartbreaking to them because this is not at all what they wanted to do for their family.”
She said some families have split up into groups so close family members can be part of the funeral process.
“It was a large family and what they did was they chose eight family members (at the visitation),” Boutwell said. “Then there was a different group of people at the cemetery. It was like the whole family got to be included. That worked and it was nice.”
Another way the funeral home can provide for family and friends to take part in saying goodbye is through streaming the service online.
“We are offering that, but no one has asked about it,” she said.
She said many families have made plans for a large gathering or memorial service once social distancing and group size limitations are lifted.
“A lot of families are deciding to come back and do a memorial service at their church or come back here and do a memorial service,” she said.