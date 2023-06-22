Kyle Futral wasn’t looking for a new job; it came to him.
For the last seven years Futral was principal at Holtville High School and content on being there for a while longer.
“I was as happy as I could be,” Futral said. “I could die at the office in Holtville and I would’ve been just fine. Wetumpka just offered an opportunity to do things on a bigger scale and with the city and all they have done attracting economic development.”
Dr. Robbie Slater leaving Wetumpka High School for the Elmore County Board of Education Central Office left a job Futral couldn’t ignore because of family.
Futral’s family lives in Wetumpka and his children attend Redland schools.
“They play youth league sports in Wetumpka and we spend a lot of time there as a family,” Futral said. “It gets me closer to them. It made sense to do it for my family.”
Futral likes to learn and grow and the Wetumpka opportunity allows for that professionally.
“I was intrigued about the position because it is a new challenge with a bigger school,” Futral said. “I think it will stretch me some and cause me to have to learn some new things to operate on a bigger scale.”
Futral said the challenge at Wetumpka is more personal than anything else as he doesn’t need to turn around a failing school.
“It is on an upward trajectory already and I’m looking forward to being able to jump in there and continue to push it forward,” Futral said.
Futral is looking forward to furthering programs Holtville doesn’t have due to staffing and the size of the school.
“TV production does a ton,” Futral said. “I have seen a lot of things Kyle Gooden has done and I’m really looking forward to helping. There is so much that program can do so much for public relations and getting the word out on all the good things going on at the school.”
Futral also likes Wetumpka’s theater, robotics and STEM programs.
Futral is looking forward to the future but he is not forgetting Holtville where he first became a principal and where he won Alabama High School Principal of the Year in 2022. Futral believes there is a good foundation for the next principal. He is helping out in Holtville and working in Wetumpka some until his replacement is hired by the Elmore County Board of Education.
“Dr. Slater is still in Wetumpka and handling day-to-day with summer school,” Futral said. “I’m bouncing back and forth. We have several positions we have to hire. I’m trying to jump in and those will be people I will work with and be on my team.
“I still care a lot about (Holtville). It was really good to me. I enjoyed my seven years there. I can’t imagine a better experience the first time as a principal. I really care about that community and school. I hope it is primed and set up for somebody else to step right in and carry on the good things.”