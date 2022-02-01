The ultimate girl’s day is coming Saturday.
Main Street Wetumpka is hosting Galentine’s on Main to support Breast and Body Health for cancer patients and their families and to support downtown businesses.
“The event was created by one of our volunteers to support small businesses during February,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “February is one of the slowest months of the year for small businesses.”
Greene said the idea of Galentine’s on Main is simple.
“It’s pretty much a girls day in downtown,” Greene said. “It’s a full day of fun and shopping.”
Greene said the businesses downtown will be open and many offering discounts to those who purchased wristbands. As of Monday morning only five wristbands remained but Greene said there will still be fun for all.
“The wristbands get ladies discounts at many of the stores and events of the day,” Greene said. “There is still plenty to do without the wristbands.”
Those who purchased wrist bands are supporting a good cause, as well as having fun out with friends.
“The proceeds benefit Breast and Body Health,” Greene said. “It will go to its non-profit arm to support breast cancer patients and their families.”
Some events are just for those with wristbands and some are open to anyone.
The day’s agenda
According to the Main Street Wetumpka Facebook page, the day starts off at 10 a.m with the Galentine’s Card Crawl. The card can be picked up with the wristband outside the Tourist Trap.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. younger Galentine’s can decorate their Galentine’s Box at the Vault courtyard. It’s designed for young ladies ages five to 12.
For those a little more mature, mimosas will be served at brunch at the Yellow Daffodil Boutique.
You can even strike a pose at The Vault Variety Shop to document the event where Bama Bubbly has created a background just for Galentine’s on Main.
Sweet Cheeks & Treats is joining the party in Merchants Alley, with face painting and cotton candy.
Lady owned businesses will be set up in The Alley.
Music will start at 2 p.m. with David Jones at The Market Shoppes.
Provisions Cheese and Wine Shoppe has all-day showings of classic “chick-flicks” to go with wine and charcuterie boards.
Then Rachel Wilson and Lacy Lynn Music will close out the day from 4 to 8:30 p.m.
“We have live music in the Alleyway to close out our ultimate ladies' day downtown,” Greene said.