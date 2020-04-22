If there is one business sector other than respirator manufacturers that has gotten more than its normal share of attention since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, it’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Gardens of Wetumpka Assisted Living has not been in the headlines lately like many other nursing homes and assisted living centers across the state. It attributes the success of keeping its residents and employees coronavirus-free due to the fact it closed to the public before state mandates were place, according to facility administrator Patsy Mcgough.
Mcgough said the residents are adapting to the changes caused by COVID-19.
“They are learning new ways to visit with family, such as window visits and video calls, and even Facebook,” she said.
Activities director Debra Wunschel has taken the lead to help residents connect with relatives and friends online.
“I personally have worked with each resident how to use tablets and smartphones to keep in touch with their loved ones,” she said. “It has been a trying time for all but our residents and their families have all been so wonderful during this time.”
Visitors are restricted from visiting until further notice and all employees and essential medical providers are required to be screened for potential illness or exposure prior to having contact with any residents, Mcgough said.
“Employees and essential visitors are required to wear masks at all times while inside the community to limit the potential risk of spreading the virus,” she said. “We’ve had several wonderful people donate handmade masks for all the staff and residents. We are doing everything in our power to keep our residents stay safe and healthy and still keep them up and moving.”
She said all activities are done while following social distancing guidelines.
“All residents are abiding with the social distancing guidelines during this time period,” she said. “So all of our activities are now done in the halls instead of their rooms.”
The facility also has a covered porch and rocking chairs that give residents the chance to enjoy the springtime while practicing social distancing.
Other ways the community keeps its senior residents engaged is through outreach activities by area churches and businesses.
“The Easter Bunny visited our residents through their bedroom windows,” Mcgough said. “We’ve had goody bags and snacks dropped off. It’s just great to see the community support.”
Facebook has been a form of communication for some residents but it’s also become an outreach tool for the facility.
Residents colored pictures and the public voted for their favorite design posted to the facility’s Facebook page.
The page also includes numerous notes written by residents to their family ensuring loved ones they are doing well.
Every post had replies from family members and friends.
“I think that what we are doing keeps the residents engaged and happy,” Mcgough said.