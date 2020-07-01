Current Eclectic Mayor Gary Davenport said he wants to continue serving the town for another term so he can see through the work that started while he was a councilmember.
“The town’s 20-year comprehensive plan shows people said they wanted more places to live, more choices in housing be it rental or single family,” Davenport said. “They felt like we need an anchor store here and more community activities like parks. Sidewalks needed work so they could walk and feel comfortable.
“They want a small-town feel and keep the historic downtown feel. That’s been our goal the past six years of what we are striving to do.”
Within the past month the town council voted to rezone property from industrial to residential which paved the way for a 120-home neighborhood, a retail building and the possibility of multi-family housing.
As for improving community assets, Davenport pointed to the improvements made to Aaron Park, a grant application submitted to improve Panther Palace and a recent property purchase the town made as examples.
“In addition to housing developments, I want to see our parks rejuvenated,” he said. “We put in lights at Aaron Park, same thing with the downtown area. We purchased a pecan orchard. Our long-term plan is to tie that in with Panther Palace and the senior center so we have a walking area in the downtown area that is well lighted and pretty and can have some different activities.”
As for future growth of the town, Davenport said he intends to keep the small town charm of Eclectic.
“We have to be very cognizant of the fact people are moving to Elmore County whether we want them to or not,” he said. “We have to be very diligent in protecting our small-town atmosphere and controlling who moves here as far as developments and developers and how those developments are done.”
Davenport said he intends, if reelected, to continue to avoid debt to the town as much as possible.
“We got to watch our expenses and find ways to generate more income,” Davenport said. “That’s the direction we went. After experiencing and seeing the town get close to going bankrupt I was bound and determined to not go that way.”
Davenport said he enjoys living in Eclectic because of its atmosphere and it is family friendly.
He reminds the public on July 7 the town will give notice of election.
Statement of candidacy and other necessary documents may be obtained from and returned to Deborah Row, the town’s municipal elections manager and town clerk, located at town hall.
Statement of candidacy forms are available beginning 8 a.m. July 7 and must be turned in no later than 5 p.m. July 21.
The town will hold an election for mayor and five councilmember seats Aug. 25.
All registered and qualified voters who reside in the corporate town limits of Eclectic for at least 30 days or more prior to Aug. 25 may participate in the election.
Eclectic United Methodist Church will be the only polling place for this election and will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the day of the election.