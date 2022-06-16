Average gasoline prices in Alabama have risen 8.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.61 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 45.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.81 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen four cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.50 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $4.34 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.33 per gallon, a difference of 99 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.34 per gallon while the highest was $5.33 per gallon, a difference of 99 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.01 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.94 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Alabama and the national average going back ten years:
June 13, 2021: $2.80 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.07 per gallon)
June 13, 2020: $1.79 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.10 per gallon)
June 13, 2019: $2.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.70 per gallon)
June 13, 2018: $2.60 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.90 per gallon)
June 13, 2017: $2.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.32 per gallon)
June 13, 2016: $2.15 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.38 per gallon)
June 13, 2015: $2.54 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.80 per gallon)
June 13, 2014: $3.39 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.65 per gallon)
June 13, 2013: $3.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.63 per gallon)
June 13, 2012: $3.18 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 per gallon)
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."
GasBuddy is a voice for gas prices and a source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on a fraction of U.S. gasoline stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up to date in the country.