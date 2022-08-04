Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 14 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 65.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $3.31 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.49 per gallon, a difference of $1.18.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Alabama and the national average going back ten years:
August 1, 2021: $2.83 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.16 per gallon)
August 1, 2020: $1.88 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.18 per gallon)
August 1, 2019: $2.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.72 per gallon)
August 1, 2018: $2.57 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)
August 1, 2017: $2.05 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.32 per gallon)
August 1, 2016: $1.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.12 per gallon)
August 1, 2015: $2.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.65 per gallon)
August 1, 2014: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.51 per gallon)
August 1, 2013: $3.36 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.62 per gallon)
August 1, 2012: $3.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.52 per gallon)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Birmingham- $3.77per gallon, down 16.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.94 per gallon.
Montgomery- $3.79 per gallon, down 17.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97 per gallon.
Huntsville- $3.80 per gallon, down 12.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.93 per gallon.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we'll see another decline in most areas this week."
