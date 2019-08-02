Beginning Aug. 7, coverage in The Eclectic Observer will be incorporated into The Wetumpka Herald and The Tallassee Tribune.
The final edition of The Observer will publish July 31. After that date, current subscribers will continue getting Eclectic news and sports coverage by choosing The Herald or The Tribune. The remainder of existing Eclectic Observer subscriptions will be honored by your choice of The Herald or The Tribune.
There will be a dedicated Eclectic Observer page in both papers featuring news from Eclectic.
“This move allows us to concentrate our resources to deliver timely, compelling news to all areas,” TPI publisher Steve Baker said. “We found many Eclectic readers were interested in news from Tallassee or Wetumpka as well and this will allow us to satisfy those readers.”
Current Eclectic Observer subscribers will be contacted for them to let their preferences be known between the Herald or Tribune. If they choose to, they may also call the main office at 256-234-4281 or Wetumpka office at 334-350-3918 with their selection along with their subscriber ID/account number.
“We value our loyal subscribers and want to deliver the absolute best local news to all of them,” TPI circulation manager Erin Burton said.
If assistance or more information is needed, email Burton at erin.burton@thewetumpkaherald.com