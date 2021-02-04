Giving back is in the Girl Scout's DNA, and during the cookie program that means giving back through Hometown Heroes. Girl Scout Cookies are yummy and mouth-watering, and who better to share them with than the men and women who proudly serve the community and the country.
With Hometown Heroes you can support different causes at the same time—a girl-led cookie business, active military personnel, local first responders, healthcare workers and other non-profit organizations that are making a difference every day.
Through the cookie program, girls are taught five basic skills that are essential to leadership, to success, and life: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. In addition to the five skills, through Hometown Heroes, girls learn how to give back to those who give so much.
During the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, the local community donated over 17,688 boxes of cookies through the Hometown Heroes program.
“Hometown Heroes provides a wonderful way for individuals in our community to support Girl Scouts and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day,” said Karlyn Edmonds, Chief Executive Officer for GSSA. “It’s a small way of making the world a better place while showing appreciation to those who protect and serve.”
Hometown Heroes donations can be made until to March 7. Donations are made in $4 increments with a Girl Scout on her Girl Order Card, online with Digital Cookie, or at a cookie booth. Help bring a smile to thousands of faces by donating to Hometown Heroes. For more information on how to donate to Hometown Heroes, visit Girlscoutssa.org.