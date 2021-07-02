Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA) held its fifth annual Leading Ladies Awards Brunch on Thursday, June 24. Leading Ladies recognizes outstanding women who are making an impact in their community, as well as organizations that are advancing women in the workforce.
Leading Ladies also serves as an important fundraising event for GSSA to continue to offer programming for the next generation of female leaders.
This year GSSA’s Leading Ladies Nominations Selections Committee selected two Leading Ladies, Stephanie Peavy and Michelle Browder. Peavy is the Vice President of Treasury Management at River Bank and Trust where she delivers first class service to her clients and mentors young women seeking to enter the banking field. Peavy is active in giving back to the local community. She is slated to become the first women president of the 102-year-old Montgomery Kiwanis Club. Leading Lady Michelle Browder owns and operates More Than Tours, an educational and interactive tour experience that dives into Montgomery’s rich history. Her business works to amplify Montgomery’s tourism opportunities. Browder has mentored thousands of disadvantaged kids through her art, history lessons, and real conversations.
Other nominees include, Beth Antoine, Assistant Principal, Auburn High School; Donna Beisel, Assistant Director, Rosa Parks Museum at Troy University; Maggie Brooks, Program Director, Girls on the Run – South Central Alabama; Cassandra Cavness, Development and Community Relations Coordinator, Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts; Tiffany Chaney, Chief Diversity Officer, Baptist Health; Krishula Edwards, Clinical Mental Health Counselor, Edwards Essentials, LLC and Family Sunshine Center; Kathleen Harrison, Chief Financial Officer, Palomar Insurance Corporation; Dr. Cristen Herring, Superintendent, Auburn City Schools; Phyllis Ingram, Partner, Carr, Riggs and Ingram; Ashley Jackson, Retired Military and CEO, Jamm Resources, LLC; Jade Jones, Senior Communications Officer, Montgomery Public Schools; Kate Asbury Larkin, Alumni Programs Coordinator, Auburn University; Ashley Minor, Territory Sales Manager, Colonial Life; Leslie Pescia, Principal, Consumer Protection, Business Litigation, Beasley Allen Law Firm; and Monica Virgil, Center Director/ Owner, Mathnasium of East Montgomery.