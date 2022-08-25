When Country Financial told agent Lani Hudgins it had a donation to help first responders in the Wetumpka area, she knew the right place to go.
Operation Helping Heroes is a program from Country Financial to provide funding for essential equipment, supplies and support for heroes in the community.
“They said, ‘We have this available and it’s for heroes,” Hudgins said. “The only heroes I think of really are police officers. I know what they do for the community.”
Hudgins should know. Many in her family have and are involved in law enforcement across the Southeast.
“My husband is a former police officer in Montgomery,” Hudgins said. “He went through the academy [in Montgomery] in 1995 and we went down to Florida. He was a deputy in Pinellas County. Now we are back in Alabama.”
Now Hudgins’ husband is a volunteer firefighter in Elmore County but she still has current ties to law enforcement.
“My brother in law is a police officer in Florida,” Hudgins said. “My daughter is now dating a police officer in North Carolina. He just graduated from the academy.”
Wetumpka deputy police chief Ed Reeves thanked Hudgins for the support.
“We greatly appreciate it,” Reeves said.
Hudgins joked about the police department trying to cash the check she brought for pictures — the big cardboard one.
“I have a big check but have a real check as well,” Hudgins said. “It’s my honor to be able to help y’all. I want to be able to give back to the community.”