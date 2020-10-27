For Ryan Burgener, when it comes to holiday yard decor, bigger is always better. And this Halloween, he went big — like a 21-foot scarecrow big.
With a house that sits on 5 acres of land, Burgener said it can be difficult to see his yard decoration from the road, which is why he opts for larger than life decorations. Case in point, two 20-foot reindeer adorned his lawn last Christmas.
"My family gets very into the holidays," he said. "The scarecrow project was really a family effort."
Burgener said it took one weekend to get the giant scarecrow set up. For stability and safety, the scarecrow's body is made of lumber. He gathered vines and sticks from his property to make the scarecrow's arms and to fill out its body. Its head is made of burlap and was finished off with some paint to create a face.
It took about 20 yards of burlap and fabric to make the scarecrow's cloak. Burgener said he's not proficient with a sewing machine so his mom stepped in to make the clothes.
"Even though it's 21 feet, you don't really get the true scale of it from the road," he said. "It's when you stand next to it that you realize just how big it is."
At nighttime, Burgener illuminates the scarecrow and turns on a fog machine to set the mood. Most days his property gate is closed, but from Wednesday to Friday he's leaving the gate open so that area residents can see the scarecrow up close and take pictures with it.
Burgener said residents will have access to the scarecrow from sundown to about 9 p.m. He and his wife will be in the yard passing out candy to those who stop by. Burgener's house is located at 5066 Grier Road.
And he's already thinking ahead to next year's Halloween decor.
"We see this as a growing project," Burgener said. "Next year we'll go even larger and add more scarecrows."