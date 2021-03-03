A lot has happened for the Lamberts since Jack went to bed without dinner feeling unwell the Friday before last.
"We feel like it was only because of the prayer and everyone coming together and crying out to God that he heard us and he performed a miracle," Jack's mother Kim Lambert said.
Jack Lambert, 11, showed no signs of illness at school on Friday, Feb. 20, his Wetumpka Middle School teachers reported. However, a few hours after going to bed early that night, Jack's father Trent woke up to the sound of crying and wailing.
"He could not communicate at all at that time," Kim said. "He could move, but he could not communicate. He would not answer questions, he would not make eye contact."
Jack was rushed to the Baptist East emergency room where he was medicated and intubated. Early Saturday morning, he was helicoptered to Children's of Alabama in Birmingham, where his condition continued to decline.
"His health began to worsen; he began posturing, which is indicative of neurological damage," Kim said. "His health (continued) to decline on Saturday and then Sunday morning he had his first seizure."
The doctors concluded Jack had encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, but are still unsure of the cause. Kim, a nurse, knew from professional experience the symptoms were not good.
"It was scarier at times because I knew what was happening," she said. "When he showed neurological symptoms, I knew what they were and that was scary knowing, but it also helped me deal with it as well, knowing what was happening."
It wasn't until Sunday afternoon that Jack's health reached an inflection point. Kim does not believe it was a coincidence that from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, the family's church, Living Church of God, was fasting and praying.
"Sunday afternoon is when my husband walked in the room; he touched my son's leg and called out my son's pet cat's name, Skittles," Kim said. "And he opened his eyes. That was the first time he had any type of purposeful inclination that he was beginning to get better."
Over the next few days, the hospital was able to decrease his ventilator settings and sedation, take out his breathing tube and move him from the intensive care unit to the special care ward.
"Day after day he got a little stronger cognitively and physically," Kim said. "And then we came home Thursday morning on my birthday."
While Jack remains on the mend, the Lamberts are still waiting for their answer. The hospital ran hundreds of spinal fluid tests, MRIs and CT scans, all of which came back negative. Further tests, which may point to whether it was auto-immune, will continue to come back in the next few weeks and months, Kim said.
The family thanks Children's for feeling so well-cared for.
"Their staff and their doctors are amazing and we could tell that they cared about finding the cause and about Jack as much as we did," Kim said.
Jack has no memory of the event up until about Tuesday.
"He honestly has no idea," Kim said. "He's begun to ask questions and so we approach it very gently and we've shown him pictures of him being in the hospital. But, he has no recollection of anything that happened which is a good thing."
Now that the family is getting back into the "normal swing of things," they've gotten wind of the massive community response that took place as word of Jack's condition spread among friends and family.
"We feel that the incident happened as chance but God performed a miracle to bring glory to his name and to show the community the power of prayer," Kim said.