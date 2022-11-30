Jack Devenney is credited with starting the Christmas parade in Wetumpka in 1972.
Now 50 years later, Devenney’s parade has evolved into an all-day event — Christmas on the Coosa. This year being held all day Dec. 10 in Goldstar Park and downtown Wetumpka.
“We wanted to make it a big deal and remind everyone we have been doing this for 50 years,” City of Wetumpka special events coordinator Valencia Johnson said. “This is the 50th year. It is what inspired our theme — ‘A Golden Christmas.’”
Last year was Christmas on the Coosa’s first night parade and it returns this year. Johnson said the slight change was to give the event an extra spark to encourage participation and attendance.
“We wanted to change it up a little bit,” Johnson said. “After a while you have to change it a little to make it exciting again. You do it to attract people to come out again. We wanted to try something different and it worked. Last year was really good. We are hoping this year is just as good, hopefully better.”
This year’s parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Wetumpka Farmers Market, cross the Bibb Graves Bridge, go through downtown and then down South Main Street to the civic center.
After the parade Santa will ski the Coosa River at 7:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.
But the day starts much earlier for Christmas on the Coosa with what Johnson calls one of the best events of the day — Character Breakfast at the Civic Center.
“It is so large we have it in two sessions,” Johnson said. “There are 300 kids and parents per session. That is 600 people that we feed. There will be Disney characters, superheroes and more. They interact with the children and color with them. There are also photos with Santa sponsored by Wetumpka Pharmacy.”
Goldstar Park will be filled with arts and crafts and food vendors and entertainment from noon to 7:30 p.m.
“Normally we have between 85 and 100 art and food vendors,” Johnson said.
There will be a car show at The Wetumpka Depot from noon to 3 p.m. with cash prizes. Children’s activities such as inflatables and carnival games will be in Goldstar Park from noon to 4 p.m.
“We have a full day of activities,” Johnson said. “There is something for everyone to do all day long. We encourage lawn chairs. We will have food and arts and crafts. Anything you want we will have it.”