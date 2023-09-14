A lifelong love of cooking, food and family is why Chris and Christy Amacker opened Amacker’s Sunken Tractor.
Just off Mehearg Road on family property, the Amackers have created their own slice of heaven. They are offering up affordable food with hopes of growing into a destination with trails and more.
“It is for family,” Christy said. “We want to show our kids what we can do together. We are newly married and a blended family.”
Chris is retired military. He served in more than two dozen countries, learning to cook a little of everything along the way. In Saudi Arabia, Chris saw and tasted goat cooked whole on top of coals.
“[Chris] learned to cook from people everywhere he went,” Christy said. “He does gyros because he grew up with Greeks. He has mojo pork with a Cuban flavor to it.”
Chris was visiting a friend in Memphis who happened to be participating in a BBQ competition. Chris was cooking his mojo Boston butt. His friend didn’t have an entry in the category and entered Chris’. It won.
“There was no money, just recognition,” Chris said.
Amacker’s Sunken Tractor is really a food trailer parked next to a newly constructed pole barn with picnic tables.
“It allows us to stay lower priced than anyone else for sure,” Chris said. “When we go to McDonald’s and it is $65 for me and my family, we are trying to keep all of our prices for meals at $10 and less.”
The place is simple with no walls, but fans help the Amackers achieve a purpose — to keep costs down.
“I’m not giving you air conditioning,” Chris said. “I’m not giving you a building. It is why we chose [this style].”
The name Sunken Tractor is an inside family joke. The Amackers were out cleaning the property with plans on the way for the food trailer but no name.
“We got the tractor stuck out here,” Chris said. “My daughter made fun of me. They were under it and dug it out.”
Then the tractor got stuck among trees that had to be cut to remove it.
“My other daughter as a joke was like, ‘We should call it the Sunken Tractor,’” Chris said. “I’m like, ‘Perfect.’”
It follows in the tradition of another Chris owned in Missouri while still serving in the military. He was going to purchase an already existing eatery but his gut told him no. A few days later it closed.
Instead Chris partnered with a friend to start something new and the name 8 Seconds came from an inside joke of the buddies.
“They all thought it was a country rodeo or a cowboy bar,” Chris said.
Chris cooked once a year with recipes he found around the world while on deployment.
Chris isn’t from Elmore County, but found himself looking for a home. His home in Louisiana burned. The family found their way into an RV and traveled to Millbrook where Chris’ father lived. But an intervention kept them here.
“We were going to move on,” Chris said. “We were on some property near Millbrook. It flooded and we lost everything nine months after the fire.”
Chris eventually bought a home near Lake Jordan and bought the property on Mehearg Road. Now the Amachers are here to stay.
“We have loved it ever since,” Chris said. “The people have been great. We have the most amazing neighbors. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”