Councilmember David D. Goodwin has qualified for re-election to Place 5 of the Eclectic Town Council.
As he is unopposed for the seat, Goodwin will enter his second term on the council following the Aug. 25 election.
“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Eclectic these last four years,” he said. “I am proud of the work this council has done, and I see bright days on the horizon for our town.”
Goodwin said the current council’s work to shore up the town’s finances is a particular point of pride.
“We’ve been able to accomplish a number of big projects -- like the lighting infrastructure at Aaron Park and the needed upgrade of the sewer system -- while maintaining a tight budget and reducing our debt load,” he said. “I believe we’ve spent wisely and frugally, with a focus on the functions of town government that matter most to our citizens.”
Investments in the town’s police and fire service were always a priority, he said. And through the use of grant funding, the council had managed to get a number of longstanding problems remedied without depleting the funding for those primary obligations.
Goodwin graduated from Elmore County High School in 1996. Following graduation from the University of Alabama, he worked as a reporter and editor at The Eclectic Observer intermittently for more than a decade.
“From the very beginning of my career, I had the opportunity to meet characters of our little town, and I was blessed to have the chance to tell their stories,” he said. “When that phase of my life came to a close, it seemed natural to step up the plate as a public servant.
Goodwin works as a legislative staff member at the Alabama Senate. That, as well as his newspaper background, has fostered close relations with the town’s three local legislators.
“I just hope everyone comes out and casts their ballots Tuesday,” he said. “It’s been a complex and trying few months. We need sharp, thoughtful leaders to guide us through what follows.”
Goodwin is a member of Eclectic United Methodist Church. He and his wife Jennifer have raised their children, Dakota and John David, in Eclectic for 11 years.