David Goodwin has been around municipal, county and state government operations much of his life.
He covered much of the process in and around Elmore County as a reporter. Goodwin also grew up around Eclectic and his mother taught in the schools. As Goodwin’s career shifted to the state government, he saw a chance to use his experience to benefit Eclectic nine years ago.
“I just thought I'd take what I knew, the stuff that I really knew best, as far as the process and the issues and stuff, and see if I could use it to help my fellow citizens,” Goodwin said.
He saw Eclectic Town Council meetings as a bit chaotic and the town still struggling with bond payments from a 1990s era warrant.
“They were having to clear the decks financially every summer and then again in February just to make these bond payments,” Goodwin said. “It really limited what the town could do. There really wasn't any ability to get ahead of anything, because they were always looking ahead to that bond payment and asking, ‘Can we still make payroll?’”
One of Goodwin’s goals when elected to the council in 2016 was to get the town’s financial affairs in order. Audits were behind limiting the town’s ability to seek refinancing or funding.
By 2020 Goodwin and the council were able to retire the bond. The council had a little breathing room but no savings to speak of. While interest rates were low, the council approved a small bond issue to give the town the start to have funds in the bank.
“We did add a little bit of debt, but we really have built up a small nest egg,” Goodwin said. “It allowed us to get things financially stable a little bit.”
At the same time, new businesses and homes have been coming to Eclectic.
“It will help build up our revenue stream,” Goodwin said. “I think we are on the verge of actually being able to get some stuff done without a threat to the town's financial solvency.”
The town has addressed issues and created enough capacity with wastewater treatment for the next two to three decades thanks to certified operators bringing grant opportunities to the council’s table.
Goodwin said the council has tried to be mindful of the funds they have to begin to tackle issues such as water.
“We will need help,” Goodwin said. “We need help in identifying grant opportunities but also realize the town will have to come up with matching funds. It won’t be an overnight fix.”
In his two terms on the Eclectic Town Council, Goodwin said he is proud to be a part of the council to approve pay increases for the police department.
“In this last budget, we added incentive bonuses back for volunteer firemen,” Goodwin said. “That was really important for us because these guys are getting out and doing it for nothing, you know, at any hour of the night. At least we can get them dinner or something just to say thanks.”
Goodwin is proud of the fact the council he has been a part of has brought a little more civility to meetings. Going forward, he wants to see issues the council needs to make decisions put on the table with information and time to review it.
“We have laid a good foundation,” Goodwin said. “I believe we can work together to continue to improve the lives of residents in Eclectic.”
Goodwin is seeking reelection for Eclectic Town Council Place 5. The municipal elections are scheduled for Aug. 26.