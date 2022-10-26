Jackie Sumners isn’t native to Wetumpka but can remember the opening of the Bibb Graves Bridge.
Sumners celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family at the Jeanette Barrett Civic Room. Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said he was going to hire Sumners to work for the City of Wetumpka.
“I have nothing to do right now,” Sumners responded.
Willis was hoping to get a little more out of the centenarian.
“This is the star of the show,” Sumners said. “You are going to sing and dance, right?”
Sumners said things are a little different around town since moving here from Lindale, Georgia as a child and later meeting her husband Fred.
“There has been a lot of change,” Sumners said. “It was just an old country town.”
Willis said Sumners was 46 when she came to town.
“I have known you for a long time,” Willis said. “I have been in Wetumpka for a while. We went to church together. She pretty much ran the church back then.”
Sumners would join Anthony Counts and others to start Mountainview Baptist Church on Rifle Range Road.
“She came with us,” Counts said. “She was a charter member. She has been a faithful church goer all her life.”
Willis continued the idea of Sumners being responsible for a lot.
“I believe she was responsible for helping choose the name,” Sumners said. “I told you she ran things. She was caring and helped with the well being of others. She earned the love and respect of fellow citizens in all walks of life and all ages. She has worked diligently for the betterment of the community and has been a stabilizing influence for those around her.”
Sumners said there are a few simple things to follow to live a long life.
“You got to live good,” Sumners said. “You got to roll with the punches.”