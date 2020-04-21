After receiving reports and recommendations from her COVID-19 task force over the past week, Gov. Kay Ivey held a press conference Tuesday morning to update the public on the possibility of opening the economy. While the current stay-at-home order is expected to end May 1, Ivey said she is not ready to make a final decision on when the state will completely open again.
"Before we can fully open and get fully operational, we have to increase our testing capacity," Ivey said. "All of the decisions I’m going to make are based off data — not a desired date."
Ivey reiterated her desire to get the economy open and running on all cylinders again but her focus is on doing it cautiously based off the information given to her from State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and his team.
"People need to take seriously the conditions around social distancing," Harris said. "I ask people to please remember we are trying to protect the most vulnerable in our state. I believe dawn is breaking soon but we have a little further to go."
Ivey said she plans to stick to the benchmark set forth by the White House which suggested seeing 14 days of declining numbers before opening everything up. Harris said the numbers have been encouraging so far but it is currently at about five or six days of numbers leveling off at a more comfortable level for testing and healthcare capacity.
Ivey was also asked about surrounding states, specifically Georgia and Tennessee, that already have plans in place to reopen businesses as soon as next week. However, she said her decisions will not be based on other states as each governor is responsible for their own states.