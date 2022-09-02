A 71-year-old grandfather died in his bed in front of his wife after his grandson shot him in the chest.
Thomas Parker of Elmore died early Thursday morning and Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said Parker’s 21-year-old grandson, Jeremiah Long, pulled the trigger.
“Long went into the bedroom and took a cell phone,” Franklin said. “He reentered the bedroom about 3 a.m. demanding the keys to a van. The grandfather refused and there was an argument. Long fired a handgun once at the chest.”
Franklin said the grandmother had hidden a phone and was scared to use it for a while.
“She first called her daughter,” Franklin said. “It took between 45 minutes and an hour after the gunshot before we had information to respond to the home.”
Franklin said it is possible if the grandmother could have gotten a call out earlier, Parker might have survived.
“It was about an hour before help arrived,” Franklin said. “If our deputies or medical personnel could have gotten there sooner, life-saving measures might have worked, but it was too late.”
Franklin said Long had come to Elmore to live with his grandparents leaving Georgia.
Franklin said Long was on the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody.
According to court records Long is being held in the Elmore County Jail on a $200,000 cash bond.