Wetumpka resident Micah Grate, son of Myrle and Kathy Grate, earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Board of Review Jan. 30.
His final project consisted of building three amphibious wheelchairs that will assist disabled campers at Children’s Harbor at Lake Martin.
Grate joined Wetumpka Boy Scout Troop 13 in 2014, earned a total of 22 merit badges and has held a variety of leadership positions including patrol leader and troop guide.
In 2017, he became an Ordeal member in the Order of the Arrow, the national honor society of Scouting, at Alibamu Lodge 179.
One of the highlights of Grate’s Scouting adventures was exploring the Florida Keys at BSA Sea Base in Summerland Key, Fla.
Grate is an active member of Mulder Church in Wetumpka and has attended many youth mission trips.
Grate is a senior at Wetumpka High School where he is a member of Tribal Council.
He will attend Troy University on a Scholars Award scholarship after graduating high school.