Tyler and Lauren Gray are the recipients of the Eclectic Twilight Garden Club’s Yard of the Month award for the month of August.
Tyler and Lauren have been married for six years and have a 16-month-old son named Wylam. In the summer of 2016, the Gray family moved into a house in Eclectic that was built in 1914 and is known around town as the home of Dr. Owsley and his family who lived here for many years until the 1980s.
“We fell in love with this home the minute we saw it, and have loved living here and learning about the history of the house as well as all of the wonderful stories we have been told about Dr. Owsley and his family by people who knew them,” Lauren Gray said. “We decorate the house with the flags every year from Memorial Day to Labor Day in celebration of summer. We also were told that Dr. Owsley loved to decorate the home as well so we feel that we are carrying on the tradition.”
“We feel so blessed to call Eclectic our home,” Lauren Gray said. “This small town is filled with wonderful people, and we feel that this is the perfect place to live and to raise our family.”