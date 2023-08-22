In three years, Lana Hebert has grown a side business to the point of needing a brick and mortar building to keep up with demand.
It all started during the COVID-19 pandemic and Herbert was teaching seventh grade science to students from Eclectic Middle School from home.
“I started more crafting and different stuff at home,” Herbert said. “It started to grow into this.”
At first Herbert was selling her wares on Facebook. Then she started setting up a temporary shop at Main Street Wetumpka’s monthly Community Market.
“We always hoped it would grow into something where it gives me more flexibility and maybe something my husband Bruce could help with,” Herbert said.
The couple cut the ribbon Friday to their Company Street location with family, friends and officials. The brick and mortar location for Lil’ Farmhouse Market came to be very quickly.
“We had been praying for direction from God and this came open,” Herbert said. “Not even two weeks ago we signed the paperwork on it and here we are.”
Herbert is now welcoming customers to peruse clothing, jewelry and more. It all features her own tastes developed over the years.
“A lot of the crafting I did was T-shirts, home decor with a farm feel,” Herbert said. “I grew up on a farm and that is where the farm stuff came from.”
Even family likes her sense of style.
“I had clothes from 1997 that I hold onto,” Herbert said. “I don’t hoard them. I have two adult girls who when they come home, ‘Oh going in your closet is like going shopping.’”
Herbert grew up in Kentucky and moved to Louisiana with her military family. She met her husband Bruce there as he was working after Hurricane Katrina.
The Heberts moved to Elmore County from Louisiana in 2015 to be closer to family. She has a brother living in Chattanooga, Tennessee and sister in Pensacola, Florida.
“We have family all over,” Herbert said. “Elmore County was in between my parents and siblings. My mom is 83. This is easier to be closer to all the family. I’m the youngest and it was easier for me to move.”
Elmore County is also easier for two other hobbies for the Herberts.
“We love the fact it is between the mountains and the beach,” Herbert said. “It is perfect if you like hiking in the mountains one weekend and the beach the next weekend. You are not far from any of it.”
The couple was living in small town Louisiana before moving to Elmore County. They believe they made the right choice in picking a new home in the Wallsboro community in 2015. Herbert said they didn’t realize much of the small character of Elmore County and Wetumpka until they moved.
“When we moved here it was like ‘Oh my gosh. It has the same small town feel,’” Herbert said. “Everyone is so sweet. I immediately got a teaching job. Everyone was very helpful. We loved that feeling. Everyone is willing to help. We like the Wetumpka area.”
Since moving to Elmore County, the couple has moved again to a farm in the Holtville area, but they kept the little farm house in Wallsboro and still use it to hold inventory for the business.
“That is where the name came from — Lil’ Farmhouse Market,” Herbert said. “We used it as we got ready for the Community Market this year.”