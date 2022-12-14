How does a mother cope with the death of a child?
How does a mother cope knowing one simple thing might have prevented the death of her child?
Teresa Cameron is using the death of her son Gardner Cameron to try and prevent unnecessary deaths in automobile fires by springing to action.
Gardner Cameron was killed in March during an accident on Old Salem Road near Eclectic.
Teresa said her son’s foot was trapped under the dash of his vehicle following the accident and that he couldn’t escape the flames that followed shortly afterwards.
“He could not get out,” Teresa said of Gardner. “He called his girlfriend and said ‘I just wrecked and I’m stuck.’”
Teresa said nearby homeowners and passers by stopped to try to help Gardner.
“Next thing you know the truck is on fire,” Teresa said. “He was awake, asking people to get him out. He should have lived. The first responders were just a few minutes late. I will go to my grave to get laws passed for fire extinguishers in first responder vehicles and cars.”
Teresa said a law enforcement officer arrived before firefighters and tried to help get Gardner out.
“Gardner was talking to him,” she said. “He dropped his ammo because it was a hot fire. He was saying, ‘Get me out of here, get me out of here.’”
Teresa said she has asked for the details of Gardner’s death from people at the scene of Gardner’s accident.
“As a mom I wanted to know my child’s last moments,” Teresa said. “It’s kind of like, you can’t help but you want to know what your child went through. It was a horrible death. I’m so angry. This could have been prevented.”
Teresa said no one had the ability to push back or put out the fire until firefighters arrived.
“No one had a fire extinguisher,” Teresa said.
Teresa is now on a mission to honor the memory of Gardner and try to prevent another parent going through what she has gone through.
“There were about four people who pulled over and tried to help him,” Teresa said. “No one had a fire extinguisher. If someone had a fire extinguisher in their car, he would have been alive today. There are 300 to 500 people a year that die from automobile fires.”
Teresa said a lot of vehicles already have fire extinguishers in them but she wants it to be a requirement.
“I want a law passed that they have to be in first responder vehicles,” Teresa said. “I want a law passed that auto manufacturers have to have them in cars. Why is it that hard when dump trucks have to have them? Boats come with them. RVs come with them. They tell you to put them in your homes. You have to have them in businesses. If an RV comes standard with them, it’s not hard for the auto industry.”
Teresa said she has started to contact lawmakers and understands it’s a process to get things through. But she isn’t letting the lawmaking process slow her efforts.
Gardner’s obituary made note of Teresa’s fire extinguisher program. She established an account to purchase fire extinguishers capable of putting out fires in automobiles that involve electronics and fuel.
“It’s the Gardner Cameron Fire Extinguisher Fund at River Bank & Trust,” Teresa said. “People can make a donation in honor of someone.”
Teresa owns Kowaliga General Store between Eclectic and Lake Martin and believes Gardner’s death is moving those in other states to take action.
“The people at Lake Martin have been outstanding,” Teresa said. “These are Birmingham and Atlanta people too. So it's getting beyond just this area.”
Teresa said she has placed more than 100 fire extinguishers with people since Gardner’s death but believes far more have been placed in hearing the story.
“I feel since Gardner’s passing there have been 100s of fire extinguishers placed in vehicles just from people telling people,” Teresa said. “I have heard people say they are giving their family fire extinguishers for Christmas.”
And Teresa is just fine with individuals taking care of their family and friends without seeking her help to get a fire extinguisher.
“Just tell me you bought and shared fire extinguishers,” Teresa said. “I want to see I’m making a difference.”
Between the vigil and funeral service for Gardner, Teresa said she knew her son touched many, especially fellow students. It's those students she wants to help first before nagging lawmakers to require fire extinguishers in more vehicles.
“I would love to be able to donate one to every student at Elmore County High School that is driving, but we don’t have those kinds of funds,” Teresa said. “But my work is just beginning on this. I will carry this project on to my grave to help prevent another parent living through what I am.”