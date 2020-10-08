On two separate occasions in late September, Elmore County residents traveled to areas damaged by Hurricane Sally to provide much needed help.
Teams of local volunteers traveled to Daphne and Pensacola, Florida on the weekends of Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 as part of as part of the Montgomery area Helping Hands disaster relief effort.
Both times they camped out on Friday and Saturday nights so they could start working first thing on Saturday and Sunday. They went on the trips at their own expense, taking food, water, and fuel along with them so they wouldn't be a burden on the local communities.
During one of the visits, the Elmore County team helped Jerry Anderson, a Foley resident who was trapped in his home for two days.
“The storm left eight to 10 inches of water in the yard,” Anderson said. “It almost came into the house. We couldn’t reach our generator or the cars until the water went back down.”
When the floodwater finally receded, Anderson was left with roof damage and massive downed trees. Overwhelmed by the mess, his wife registered for Helping Hands disaster relief from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Early Sunday morning, Helping Hands from Wetumpka and Eclectic gathered with other Montgomery area Helping Hands volunteers in a parking lot for an open-air worship service, according to Wetumpka resident Jay Hamon, who coordinates Montgomery Helping Hands. The teams then went to Anderson’s home to begin removing trees. Some volunteers used chainsaws to cut the trees into manageable lengths and others helped Anderson pile up limbs and debris by the road for removal.
While they were working, Anderson said he noticed that the volunteers had furring strips.
“The city of Foley gave me two tarps to cover my roof, but I needed furring strips to secure them in place,” he said.
Anderson asked if he could buy strips so he could install the tarps that day, but the volunteers refused to let him do so.
“We were already there, so we just installed the tarps ourselves,” Hamon said.
Ron Welch, of Eclectic, told the story of another family the group helped in Daphne.
“A National Guardsman in Daphne had recently had knee surgery, and lost a huge tree to the storm,” Welch said. “He wasn’t supposed to pull or lift, but the fallen tree covered his back yard and two neighboring yards.”
Welch and other volunteers cleared most of the tree out on Saturday, and returned Sunday with a bigger saw to cut up the giant stump.
Hamon said he expects to return to affected areas after the local teams have had a chance to rest.
“Those who are blessed with the opportunity to serve in the midst of the destruction see the church bring order to chaos, hope to the hopeless and love to the broken hearted,” said Montgomery Stake President Quinn Millington, senior clergyman for the Church of Jesus Christ across central Alabama. “I am amazed at the immediate love that I feel and that I see in others as we serve together.”
Over the weekend of Sept. 18, Montgomery area Helping Hands donated 800 hours of free labor to Hurricane Sally cleanup in Pensacola. They joined 1,125 Helping Hands volunteers from other parts of Alabama, Louisiana and Florida in completing 553 work orders at no cost to storm survivors.
Even more volunteers went to Pensacola on Sept. 25, freeing the 70-plus Montgomery volunteers to focus on clean up in Daphne alongside nearly 800 Helping Hands from other states.
The Elmore County teams donated 421 volunteer hours on the weekend of Sept. 25. Each volunteer saved the community almost $1,000 in labor costs.
“Our six Montgomery teams donated 1,445 total hours of labor for home cleanup this weekend,” Hamon said. “I think we’ll be invited to help again in October.”
Hurricane Sally survivors can call the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 800-451-1954 to register for this free assistance. This phone number connects survivors with service organizations that help with tree removal, roof tarping and more.