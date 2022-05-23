Polls open up tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Polling locations in Elmore County:
Tallaweka Baptist Church 1419 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee 36078
God’s Congregational Church 508 Jordan Ave., Tallassee 36078
Wetumpka Civic Center 410 S. Main Street, Wetumpka 36092
Friendship Fire Department 4544 Friendship Road, Tallassee 36078
Asbury-Kent Community Center 2872 Kent Road, Tallassee 36078
Kowaliga Fire Department 1240 Prospect Road, Eclectic 36024
Redhill Community Center 3558 Redhill Road, Tallassee 36078
Eclectic Methodist Church 1035 Main Street, Eclectic 36024
Seman Community Center 8705 Balm Road, Equality 36026
Santuck Community Center 7300 Central Plank Rd., Wetumpka 36092
Wallsboro Community Center 215 Cousins Road, Wetumpka 36092
Weoka Community Center 9745 Weoka Road, Wetumpka 36092
New Home Baptist Church Titus 1605 New Home Road, Titus 36080
Titus Community Center 6945 Titus Road, Titus 36080
New Hope Baptist Church 6191 Lightwood Road, Deatsville 36022
Cain’s Chapel Life Center 96 Lightwood Road, Deatsville 36022
Deatsville Fire Department 6930 AL Hwy 143, Deatsville 36022
Crenshaw Community Center 1371 Crenshaw Road, Wetumpka 36092
New Home Baptist Church Wetumpka 5130 Elmore Road, Wetumpka 36092
Coosada Town Hall 5800 Coosada Road, Coosada 36020
Tri-City Baptist Church 4831 AL Hwy 14, Elmore 36025
Church of the Nazarene 3251 Browns Road, Millbrook 36054
Victory Baptist School 3151 AL Hwy 14, Millbrook 36054
Millbrook Civic Center 3650 Grandview Road, Millbrook 36054
Martin Luther King Jr. Center 200 Lancaster St., Wetumpka, 36092
Rushenville Baptist Church 10098 Georgia Road, Eclectic 36024
Blue Ridge Baptist Church 4471 Jasmine Hill Road, Wetumpka 36093
Mulder Memorial Methodist Church 3454 Firetower Road, Wetumpka 36093
Rock Springs Voting House 295 Ware Road, Tallassee 36078
To learn where you vote, visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.
Check out the sample ballots to get comfortable with what you will see tomorrow.
Check our website tomorrow for live updates and results.