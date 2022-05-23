Election 2022
Polls open up tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Polling locations in Elmore County:

Tallaweka Baptist Church 1419 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee 36078

God’s Congregational Church 508 Jordan Ave., Tallassee 36078

Wetumpka Civic Center 410 S. Main Street, Wetumpka 36092

Friendship Fire Department 4544 Friendship Road, Tallassee 36078

Asbury-Kent Community Center 2872 Kent Road, Tallassee 36078

Kowaliga Fire Department 1240 Prospect Road, Eclectic 36024

Redhill Community Center 3558 Redhill Road, Tallassee 36078

Eclectic Methodist Church 1035 Main Street, Eclectic 36024

Seman Community Center 8705 Balm Road, Equality 36026

Santuck Community Center 7300 Central Plank Rd., Wetumpka 36092

Wallsboro Community Center 215 Cousins Road, Wetumpka 36092

Weoka Community Center 9745 Weoka Road, Wetumpka 36092

New Home Baptist Church Titus 1605 New Home Road, Titus 36080

Titus Community Center 6945 Titus Road, Titus 36080

New Hope Baptist Church 6191 Lightwood Road, Deatsville 36022

Cain’s Chapel Life Center 96 Lightwood Road, Deatsville 36022

Deatsville Fire Department 6930 AL Hwy 143, Deatsville 36022

Crenshaw Community Center 1371 Crenshaw Road, Wetumpka 36092

New Home Baptist Church Wetumpka 5130 Elmore Road, Wetumpka 36092

Coosada Town Hall 5800 Coosada Road, Coosada 36020

Tri-City Baptist Church 4831 AL Hwy 14, Elmore 36025

Church of the Nazarene 3251 Browns Road, Millbrook 36054

Victory Baptist School 3151 AL Hwy 14, Millbrook 36054

Millbrook Civic Center 3650 Grandview Road, Millbrook 36054

Martin Luther King Jr. Center 200 Lancaster St., Wetumpka, 36092

Rushenville Baptist Church 10098 Georgia Road, Eclectic 36024

Blue Ridge Baptist Church 4471 Jasmine Hill Road, Wetumpka 36093

Mulder Memorial Methodist Church 3454 Firetower Road, Wetumpka 36093

Rock Springs Voting House 295 Ware Road, Tallassee 36078

To learn where you vote, visit myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview.

Check out the sample ballots to get comfortable with what you will see tomorrow.

