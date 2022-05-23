Wetumpka, AL (36092)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.