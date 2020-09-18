Wetumpka High School junior Abigail Wright said showing appreciation for others is a trait that the adults in her life instilled in her.
So on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Wright felt a desire to show up for those who risk their lives to protect others. Wright, 16, said she approached her school’s art teacher and asked if the class could make two large cards with artwork on the front.
After the cards were made, Wright, a first sergeant in JROTC, asked her JROTC classmates to sign the cards. On the anniversary of 9/11, she visited the Wetumpka police and fire departments to present the signed cards to them.
“Even though I wasn’t born when 9/11 happened, over the years my parents, teachers, and now my JROTC instructors, have made sure that I’m educated about what happened,” she said. “But I never truly understood the sacrifices that were made and the dangers faced that day until I watched video footage of 9/11. First responders risk their lives every day and I just wanted to do something to show my appreciation.”
Wright said the firefighters and police officers she spoke with were very appreciative of her kind gesture.
“They said that it warmed their hearts and they were happy that people were thinking about them, especially someone my age,” she said.
Wright, who is also the junior class president and the 2019 Teen Miss Christmas on the Coosa, said she hopes to serve her community in ways that make a difference and inspires other teens to go out and do kind things for others.