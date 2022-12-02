The Elmore County Commission has no empty seats after Dennis Hill was sworn in before the commission’s Monday meeting.
Elmore County Commission District 3 was left without a representative after Troy Stubbs assumed duties in the Alabama House of Representatives. Hill is a 33 year veteran of law enforcement last serving in the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Hill said. “I’m excited about this opportunity.”
Hill gave up his paid position in the sheriff’s office to be appointed commissioner by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey but will stay on as a reserve to maintain his law enforcement certification.
Gardner Perdue and Barbara Davis informed the commission of the results of the annual Veterans Day Program at Trinity Episcopal Church in Wetumpka.
“It was a huge success for us especially after two years off,” Perdue told the commission. “We had talent from Auburn, Selma and Montgomery to come and sing.”
Perdue and Davis also talked about how a gallery of artifacts were also on display
In other action, the Elmore County Commission:
• Approved minutes of the Nov. 14 meeting.
• Approved warrants for $3,072,449.30 for Nov. 5 to Nov. 18
• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m. Dec. 12 for a Retail Table Wine off premises alcohol license for G Mart by Georgia Road LLC in Eclectic.
• Authorized the county’s chief operating officer to execute documents to administer employee vision and life insurance benefits.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 12.