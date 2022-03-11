Elmore County commissioner Henry Hines despises litter.
“We have a problem in our county and it's called litter,” Hines said.
Hines’ hatred of litter stems from the contradiction of the message many see when crossing into Alabama from out of state and the reality of our roadways.
“When you come in Alabama and see the sign, ‘Alabama, The Beautiful,’ and we as citizens and residents tend to throw trash in the back of our trucks,” Hines said. “It seems to litter up our roads. We look like a third world country on some of our roads.”
But Hines is not just sitting back and raising his voice in displeasure. Hines is working to get the word out about Elmore County’s annual spring cleanup April 22-24.
“I’m a competitor and have already reached out to our schools,” Hines said. “One of our [county school] board members has been handing out flyers.”
But there is more than just letting everyone know when the cleanup is.
“We have a little challenge going on with football teams,” Hines said. “Who can pick up the most trash.”
And Hines is not forgetting about the other sports either. Hines wants those teams joining the cleanup effort. Hines is also looking for more than just students to join the cleanup cause.
“Our churches want to be good stewards and want to be part of the community,” Hines said. “I’m challenging all of the churches to pick up trash on our streets and give back through community service.”
Hines said the annual cleanup offers several dates to work with any schedule.
“You can pick up on Friday, you can pick up on Saturday or after church on Sunday as my church is going to do,” Hines said. “We are going to have a service, a lunch and then we are going to pick up trash.”
Hines said all a group has to do is go online and register at www.elmoreco.org/environmental and the county will help get the bagged litter off the roads of Elmore County.
“We as a county and the highway department will get bags to you, they will get a vest to you,” Hines said. “We will pick up the bagged trash on Monday if you tell us where the pile will be at.
There are no excuses.”