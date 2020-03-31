In an effort to keep residents informed, educated and entertained for the next few weeks, Main Street Wetumpka announced plans to detail Wetumpka’s historic downtown in a series of videos.
Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs said the idea came about after she recently found a hand-drawn map from 1972 by local artist Austin R. Martin in the back of a book.
“I’ve never seen the book or map before but because I have delved into the history of Wetumpka the past four years, people have sent me odds and ends,” she said.
She indicated the video tours will be posted online to Main Street Wetumpka’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Stubbs expects the first video will be online by Thursday. Each will focus on a specific building or business and last no more than two minutes.
“My plan is to break it into sections,” she said. “I’m starting with historic churches. What I envision is a one- to two-minute video and post one each weekday and maybe the weekend if able to. I’d also love to eventually highlight some of the downtown businesses.”
She hopes to include old photos of structures in the videos.
“I’m hoping to intertwine and edit with old still photos of structures so people can see what the buildings used to look like versus today,” Stubbs said.
There are several reasons for Stubbs to take on a new project when most of society has slowed down for the moment.
“My intentions are many,” she said. “I want to connect people to downtown and allow them to learn something about the community and highlight things we are doing so when the quarantine is over it is an easy transition back to life.”
As for the origins of the book she did not know she possessed, she is not certain if someone gave it to her or if her parents were the owners of it.
Stubbs and her husband, Troy, bought her parents’ home in 2011.
“My family has lived here in the home a long time,” she said. “No telling where it came from.
I’m at home now more often that I used to be. I was organizing things and came across it.”
The book and map were produced in 1972 to promote Elmore County Heritage Week. The event was sponsored by the Elmore County Historical Society.
Stubbs said Martin, the artist who drew the map, is known in the area for his sketches.
“That was a pleasant surprise to see it was drawn by a well-known artist,” she said. “After looking at it, I thought this is something other people would appreciate so let’s turn it into something other people can enjoy while we are all at home staying safe.”