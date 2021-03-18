The Elmore County Historical Society is preparing to host its annual Wetumpka City Cemetery Tour on April 17 and it promises to be a fun way for residents to learn about the county's history through the eyes of cemetery residents.
Sharon Fox, a member of the historical society and curator of the Elmore County History Museum, said the society has been hosting the event for at least the past 10 years.
"People really enjoy it," she said. "We learn as much as we can about the lives of the people buried in the cemetery and we show the history of the county through their eyes."
The tour, from 5-7 p.m., will feature eight reenactors who will each share a five-minute first-person story about their assigned cemetery resident. The reenactors will be placed next to their person's tombstone and will also be dressed as that person. Fox said guests can show up any time between 5-7 p.m. for the tour.
Cemetery residents to be highlighted this year include Henry Harrell, an African American veteran of the Spanish-American War who ran a shoe shop in downtown Wetumpka; Dr. M. L. Fielder, a Civil War veteran and founder of the town of Eclectic; and Judith Ann and Elizabeth Mason, two women related by marriage who cared for a young, motherless child.
Two golf carts will be on hand to for those who would like to attend but can't walk long distances.
Tickets for the event are $5 each and can be purchased in advance at the Elmore County History Museum or the Wetumpka Library. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.
Proceeds from tour will go toward the historical society's mission to save two historic Elmore County cabins, the Ma Brown Dogtrot and the Sewell Cabin. The goal is to restore the cabins and use them to host living histories, theatrical plays and other community events.
The Wetumpka City Cemetery traces its beginning back to an anonymous article published on May 25, 1842 in the Wetumpka Argus. Signed by "HUMANITY," the author expressed the sincere desire that city council "aided by private contributions for the purpose, purchase a suitable spot of ground, say two acres in extent...that persons who may be desirous of doing so, may have the privileged of purchasing a plot for a family burial place.”
Since that time, it is estimated that over 3,000 burials have taken place in the Wetumpka City Cemetery, and burials continue to this day.
For more information, contact the Elmore County Museum at (334) 567-5097 or go to Facebook.com/ElmoreCountyHistorical.