The popular Charis Crafters’ Home for the Holidays Craft Show offered shoppers a wide variety of one-of-a-kind handmade holiday gifts at its annual event last week at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
Shoppers had the chance to browse among tables filled with Christmas decorations and ornaments, jewelry, pottery, totes and purses, kitchen linens and more, all while listening to Christmas music. All items offered for sale are handmade by members of the Charis group.
“Charis Crafters meets at the Santuck Community Center on the second Tuesday of each month,” group president Del Mock said. “These ladies are from all walks of life and all ages. We love taking care of people and sewing and doing crafts.”
Proceeds raised from admission at the door are used to help people as charitable donations given to organizations in the tri-county area. Charis Crafters was organized to provide an avenue for raising funds for mission work in the community.
“One of our goals is to display Christian fellowship,” Charis member Robin Motes said. “Since 1999, Charis has given over $30,000 to charity. That is money that goes back into the community.”
Over the years, Charis has supported Adullam House, Elmore County Food Pantry, Wetumpka YMCA, Santuck Community Center, Wetumpka’s disaster fund and more than 30 other organizations.
Charis Crafters also had its popular cookbook available. The 650-recipe edition sold for $15.
Drawings for door prizes were held each hour. Proceeds from cookbook and raffle sales added to the final amount given to local charities.
“We had a very good crowd this year,” Mock said. “This is the only craft show that is held indoors in this area.”
She estimated annual attendance is around 1,000 to 1,500 people. Some new patrons stopped by this year’s event.
“We got off early and saw the sign outside so we just decided we would come by,” Wetumpka resident Christy Seward said. “This is our first time here, but it will not our last.”
According to Mock, the 2020 craft show will be held Nov. 12-14 at the civic center.
For information about Charis Crafter membership, to have an exhibit at the 2020 show or to make a donation, contact the organization at 334-224-9109.