Get ready, because Main Street Wetumpka’s Holiday Hop is right around the corner.
The Holiday Hop begins Friday, and Main Street Wetumpka executive director Jenny Stubbs said the event is an opportunity for one lucky resident to win a gift basket valued at $2,000.
Main Street Wetumpka will print up hundreds of shopping cards that customers can pick up at any participating downtown business beginning Friday. On the card will be a listing of all participating businesses. The participant will have to visit each of those businesses to get the card punched and initialed.
Stubbs said participants do not have to purchase from the business, but they do have to personally visit the business and engage with an employee at the business.
Once participants have their entire card punched and initialed, they will return the card to any participating business’ drop box. The deadline to return the card is Dec. 19.
On Dec. 21, there will be a drawing and once the winner is verified, he/she will receive the $2,000 gift basket.
Stubbs said the idea for the event was born out of Main Street Wetumpka’s Promotions Committee. She said the Holiday Hop serves as a way to get people explore downtown and see what businesses have to offer while enjoying some holiday décor.
For more information about these events, contact Stubbs at 334-478-3926.