Thursday night will be special in Holtville as it’s graduation at the high school.
Following the ceremonies, the names of 128 graduates will be handwritten by Lyndee Antley in a leather-bound book honoring Holtville High School graduates, just like the 106 from the Class of 2022 including Class of 2022 valedictorian Hannah Daniel. It's a tradition as old as the school itself going back to the Class of 1926.
Daniel discovered the tradition as she prepared her valedictory speech last year. She asked around about school history — teachers, staff and her mother Jennifer Daniel, who is a Hotlville graduate and teacher.
“They told me about the book,” Hannah said. “I was like, ‘That is so cool.’ It was very unique and I really liked the idea of history, the first class having its names there and now my name in it too.”
Daniel spoke with Jackie Earnest who taught at the school for 25 years and whose husband was principal.
Daniel said in looking through the book she was pleasantly surprised at the names, many successful in their own way.
“These names represent people that have gone before us from Holtville that pursued military careers that earned them honors on the field of battle, politicians, doctors, professors, independent business owners, teachers, successful farmers and countless others who are recorded that made their mark in our community, state and even the world,” Daniel said in her speech.
Daniel said the list of names is impressive starting with the first one — Susie Nell Yarbrough.
“Many know her descendants in this community,” Daniel said.
Earnest told Daniel last year and The Herald this year some of the history surrounding the book of names. It was started by the school’s first principal James Chrietzberg. Earnest recalled Holtville graduates using the records of the school, including the book of names, decades later.
“He was a meticulous record keeper,” Earnest said. “When I was teaching some would come back who had reached the age they could draw Social Security and they couldn’t find records to prove their age. They could come to the school and we could find their records for them going back to the 20s.”
The book of names would aid staff in finding former students’ permanent records to aid in applying for government programs.
As the years have gone on and names added, other notations have been made in the book.
“In some cases people have gone in and added if someone was deceased or if they received some particular honor,” Earnest said. “Those things have been added, not in every case. That depended on who had the senior class at that time.”
Earnest believes the book is unique to Holtville.
“I’ve never heard of a continuous book of graduates from the beginning anywhere else,.” Earnest said. “It is an interesting record.”