The Holtville Middle School principal was arrested Thursday night but has been on leave from his job since Tuesday.
Lee Jackson, 48, of Deatsville was arrested by the Millbrook Police Department and booked into the Elmore County Jail on a third-degree domestic violence charge.
The Elmore County Board of Education said in a statement it is aware of the matter.
“The incident that led to the arrest is unrelated to the school or our school system,” the statement said. “As of Oct. 25, the employee has been on leave. The Elmore County Public Schools has interim leadership taking care of the needs of Holtville Middle School students, staff and parents.”
The statement said the Elmore County Board of Education couldn’t comment any further on the matter. Thursday morning the Holtville Middle School website still listed Jackson as principal.
As of Thursday morning, Jackson remains in the Elmore County Jail with no bond available yet.