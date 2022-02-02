The Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals (AASSP) named Holtville High School principal Kyle Futral the 2022 Alabama High School Principal of the Year.
The High School Principal of the Year award was presented to Futral on Friday, Jan. 28 during a schoolwide assembly at Holtville High School. Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis was in attendance for the presentation.
“Kyle Futral is an exceptional principal and is very proactive and innovative in his thinking and approaches to managing his school,” Dennis said,
As principal of Holtville High School, Futral has transformed the school culture from that of a school struggling with low morale, achievement and attendance to a school that strives for excellence. By collaborating with staff, many of the school’s issues were identified and addressed. Futral’s leadership style of listening, encouraging, supporting, organizing and challenging the staff and students, caused the school culture to shift in a positive direction. The school experienced a 62 percent decrease in discipline referrals, 50 percent decrease in chronic absenteeism, 7 percent increase in the graduation rate, 33 percent increase in CCR rate and a 20 percent increase in ACT proficiency in the last five years.
“It is evident that Mr. Futral has honed his leadership skills for the betterment of the students, staff and the school overall,” AASSP and CLAS Executive Director Dr. Vic Wilson said. “I’m pleased that Mr. Futral’s accomplishments can be recognized and celebrated with this award.”
Futral was chosen from three district finalists. The finalists interviewed with a panel of judges at the AASSP/AAMSP Fall Conference in November where the winner was determined.
The other finalists were Terina Gantt of Demopolis High School in Demopolis City Schools and Seth Taylor of Pleasant Valley High School in Calhoun County Schools. An overall winner will be chosen from the High School and Middle School Principals of the Year and will be recognized as Alabama’s Principal of the Year.
Futral has served a total of 15 years in education with the last seven years in administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntingdon College in 2007. In 2014, he received a master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Auburn University.
American Fidelity Assurance sponsors this award annually and Interior Elements grants an office makeover to the winner.
The Alabama High School Principal of the Year Award is sponsored by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals and American Fidelity Assurance. Futral will be recognized at the Awards Luncheon during the CLAS Convention on June 14, 2022, at the BJCC in Birmingham. The CLAS Convention is the largest gathering of school leaders in the state of Alabama. He will also be recognized at the AASSP/AAMSP Fall Conference in November 2022.