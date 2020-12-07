The Internet Marketing students at Holtville High School are competing in a contest to win a $1,000 educational grant, and they need your help.
Reach and Teach is a nonprofit educational program that allows students to plan, promote and execute a real concert on their school campus, according to HHS Internet Marketing teacher Natalie Perkins. But this year, due to COVID-19, the organization has introduced a new contest, the Entertainment Broadcast Series.
The broadcast series gives students the opportunity to plan, produce and promote an entertainment broadcast that will hopefully be viewed by thousands of people. The video that receives the most views wins the competition.
If Holtville wins, Perkins said the money would go toward purchasing equipment for the class and providing more educational opportunities for students.
Eighteen other schools the United States are also participating in the competition. All 18 videos will go live on Friday at 6 p.m. Participating schools will have until 12 a.m. on Dec. 30 to rack up as many views as they can.
Perkins is asking the community to support her students by watching and rewatching their show, The Slapout Show. It’s a project that her students a have become passionate about.
“The entire project is student led,” Perkins said. “They thought of the concept, they’re the cast, crew, writers and costume designers. They’re in charge of the sets and the props. They really have handled every aspect of it.”
The show will have two hosts and will include an introduction segment and four entertainment segments: school duel, girlfriend glow up, trending and challenge accepted.
“We don’t want to give too much away, but we created The Slapout Show to appeal to as many different interests as we could,” Perkins said.
The class has submitted their entry to Reach and Teach and now they’re in the process of promoting the show. They’re created Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts dedicated to building anticipation and spreading the word about their show.
“This has been a neat experience for them,” Perkins said. “They’re posting on social media every day and they’re so excited. Now that the video is done and submitted, it’s become like a surreal reality for them that people will soon be watching their show.”
More information can be found on Facebook and Twitter by searching and liking/following The Slapout Show, and on Instagram @the_slapout_show. Once the video debuts, links to watch the video will be available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.